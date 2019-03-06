Advisor Ganai visits Pandit Colony Sheikhpora; felicitates community on Shivratri

March 06, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, Tuesday visited Pandit Colony at Sheikhpora, Budgam to felicitate the residents on Mahashivratri festival.

The Advisor was accompanied by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmed Khan and Deputy Commissioner Budgam Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar besides other senior officials.

The official spokesperson said Ganai extending his greetings to the community said that the festival locally known as Herath, symbolizes the values of piety, devotion, brotherhood and harmony, which are the hallmark of our glorious pluralistic ethos.

The spokesperson said that the residents thanked the Advisor for visiting and felicitating them in person. During the interaction with various Pandit families living in the colony, the Advisor was apprised with various issued including water scarcity and power issues, faced by them.

After giving a patient hearing, as per the spokesperson, the Advisor assured the residents of the colony that their grievances would be redressed at an earliest.