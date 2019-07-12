Advisor Ganai visits Hajj House to oversee arrangements

July 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Rising Kashmir News Advisor to the Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, visited Hajj House at Bemina early today to take firsthand appraisal of the arrangements made for Hajis 2019.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir and Baseer Khan and Chief Executive, State Haj Committee, Mr. Abdul Salam Mir, were also present on the occasion.

Ganai, who is also the Chairman of the State Hajj Committee, went around the residential premises and interacted with the Hajis. He directed the Executive Officer State Haj Committee to ensure that all arrangements are in place so that the Hajis board their flights from Srinagar Airport in a hassle-free manner. He also asked the EO to maintain close liaison with officials of the State Hajj Committee and Hajj Committee of India in Saudia Arabia to facilitate the Hajis there.