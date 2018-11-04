Advisor Ganai visits examination centres

Directs authorities to make proper heating, lighting arrangements
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar Nov 3:
Advisor to the Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, Saturday visited examination centres established by J&K State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) for the conduct of examinations for Classes 10th, 11th and 12th.
Accompanied by Director, School Education, Kashmir, Dr. G. N. Itoo, Ganai, who holds the charge of Education Department, visited Government Higher Secondary School Raj Bagh and the Presentation Convent and interacted with invigilation staff and the Superintendents and enquired about the arrangements made for the conduct of fair examinations.
The Advisor passed directions to JKBOSE and the Director of School Education, Kashmir, for making all necessary arrangements for smooth conduct of examinations, particularly related to proper heating and lighting, in view of the inclement weather and snow. He also passed directions that best rooms in terms of physical infrastructure in all designated examination centres must be made available so that students do not face any difficulty while writing their exams.
Later, in a video conferencing interaction with the Deputy Commissioners of the Valley, in presence of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan, the Advisor passed on similar instructions to the Deputy Commissioners.
Ganai expressed hope that the officials of the Education Department at the District and Zonal levels will rise up to the occasion and ensure that the students do not face any difficulty while appearing in the examinations.