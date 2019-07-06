Advisor Ganai visits Chatti Padshahi

July 06, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai today visited Chatti Padshahi at Rainawari to participate in celebrations marking the birth anniversary of the sixth Sikh Guru, Guru Hargobind Singh.

On the occasion, Ganai extended greetings to the Sikh community of the state and took stock of arrangements put in place by the district administration for smooth celebrations at the Gurdwara.

The Advisor reiterated his instructions to concerned authorities for ensuring the convenience of all required facilities to the community.

Ganai remembered the role of this Sikh saint in strengthening this faith among the followers of the religion. He also eulogized such occasions as an epitome of communal harmony and brotherhood.

He said that these sacred events strengthen this cordial bond as the celebrations bring the communities closer to each other.

The devotees thanked Ganai for his interest in ensuring that the celebrations are observed with full zeal and religious fervor.

Hundreds of devotees visited Gurudwara from across the Valley on to offer prayers on the birth anniversary of Sikh guru.