Advisor Ganai unveils Tourism deptt calendar-2019

Rising Kashmir News

JAMMU, JANUARY 10:

Advisor to Governor Khurshid Ahmed Ganai today unveiled the Wall Calendar and Diary 2019 of Tourism Department, here today.
The calendar, with the pictures of different regions, showcases unexplored potential and season tourist destinations of the state.
Secretary Tourism, Rigzin Samphel, Director Tourism Kashmir, Nisar Ahmad Wani, Joint Director Tourism Jammu Showket Mahmood and other senior officers of the Tourism Department were also present on the occasion.

 

