Advisor Ganai to leave for Hajj today

July 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai is scheduled to depart for Mecca, Saudi Arabia, today to perform the Islamic pilgrimage of Hajj.

The Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam and fulfill one of the conditions for total submission to the will of Allah. The Hajj is an annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, the holiest city for Muslims and a mandatory religious duty for Muslims that is carried out at least once in their lifetime.

