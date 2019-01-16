Advisor Ganai to discuss regularisation of contractual staff of Edu deptt

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Jan 15:
Advisor to the Governor Khurshid Ganai, shall take a meeting of the Education Department in Civil Secretariat Jammu at 11.30 am today to discuss threadbare the issue of regularisation of contractual teaching staff engaged by Higher & School Education Departments.
The official spokesperson said in the meantime, he has directed Secretary, School Education Department, to issue the orders for re-hiring of the services of such contractual staff in School Education Department by one month, up to February 15, 2019.