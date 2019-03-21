Advisor Ganai to conduct public hearing at Srinagar today

March 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai shall hold weekly public hearing at Srinagar on March 21 (Thursday).

The public delegations and deputations can meet Advisor Ganai to project their issues, register their grievances at the Church Lane, Sonawar, Srinagar on March 21 from 11.00 am to 4.00 PM.