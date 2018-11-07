Advisor Ganai takes stock of damages to Horticulture sector

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, NOVEMBER 06:
Advisor to Governor Khurshid Ahmed Ganai Tuesday convened a meeting through video conferencing with Deputy Commissioners of Kashmir Division and DCs of Kargil, Doda Ramban and Poonch to review the situation in the horticulture sector that has arisen after recent untimely snowfall.
Financial Commissioner Revenue Dr Pawan Kotwal, Commissioner/ Secretary Revenue Shahid Anayatullah and other senior officers of the Agriculture and Horticulture Departments were present in the meeting.
During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioners apprised the Advisor in detail about the damages caused to the fruit trees, mainly apple, and also to the crop that had not been harvested. The maximum damages to the fruit bearing trees were reported in the districts of Kulgam, Shopian, Budgam, Pulwama and Anantnag.
The Advisor directed Deputy Commissioners to expedite the assessment of tree damages and crop losses asami-wise and submit information to the Revenue Department through the respective Divisional Commissioners. They were asked to depute the technical staff of the Horticulture Department to the areas where maximum damages have occurred and to interact with the growers in these areas to provide technical advice and guidance. In Pulwama district, damages have also been caused to the Saffron crop. The DCs of Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora and Ganderbal also briefed the Advisor and senior officers.