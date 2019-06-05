Advisor Ganai takes stock of arrangements at Hazratbal Shrine

June 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor to Governor Khurshid Ahmad Ganai today visited the Hazratbal shrine to take stock of the arrangements made there for the celebration of Eid-ul-fitr.

Ganai, who is also Chairman Wakf Board, was accompanied by Vice-Chairman G.R Sufi, Chief Executive, Bashir Ahmad Dar and other officials of the Board.

Advisor directed the divisional administration and Wakf Board to take all the measures for smooth celebration of the festival. He took stock of the cleanliness measures made there and availability of different civic amenities. Advisor instructed the officials for arranging drinking water in enough quantity for the devotees.

The arrangements made in case of adverse weather were also finalised. He advised for providing of every facility to the worshippers so that they can pray at ease.

Inspection of tents erected there was made and directions for having enough backup in case of adverse weather were given on the occasion. Ganai also went around the premises of the shrine to oversee the amount of development work done there.

Advisor Ganai later paid obeisance at the shrine and prayed for the everlasting peace, prosperity and development of the state.