Advisor Ganai seeks measures to prevent road mishaps

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Jan 01:
Advisor to Governor Khurshid Ahmad Ganai directed concerned departments to take effective measures to prevent road accidents in the state.
The official spokesperson said expressing anguish over huge number of fatalities due to road mishaps taking place in the state every year, the Advisor asked the regulatory agencies to take advanced preventive measures to minimize the incidence of accidents.
The Advisor was speaking at a meeting convened to discuss measures regarding traffic management, road safety and response mechanism in the State.
Threadbare discussion was held on the implementation of road safety measures, road safety audit of all major Roads, Procurement of more Critical Care Ambulances, Trauma Care Centres established so far, providing of Online Services, Installation of GPS on all commercial vehicles, Reorganization of Motor Vehicles Department and amendments in Motor Vehicles Taxation Act.
The meeting was attended by Transport Commissioner Dr S. P Vaid, Principal Secretary, Transport, Dr Asgar Samoon, Principal Secretary Heath, AtalDulloo, IG traffic Alok Kumar and other senior officers.
During the meeting the advisor was briefed by Motor vehicle department, traffic and Transport department about the various measures being taken by them for the minimizing the road accidents in the state.
The Advisor directed that fitness Certificates must be issued after strict inspection of the vehicles. He also stressed that movement of vehicles plying on inter district roads and National highways, particularly buses shall be closely monitored so that the accidents are minimized.
He also sought strict action against the drivers found involved in rash driving and indulging in overloading.
The Advisor pressed for more funds for purchase of critical care ambulances to cater to the shifting of persons injured in road mishaps. He also stressed on close co-ordination among the regulating departments to prepare measures for prevention of road accidents.