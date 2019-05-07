Advisor Ganai reviews progress of various tourism projects

May 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor to Governor Khurshid A Ganai Monday chaired a meeting to review the progress of developmental projects taken up under the Prime Minister’s Development Programme (PMDP) and other centrally funded schemes here at Srinagar.

Commissioner / Secretary Tourism Rigzian Sampheal, Director Tourism Kashmir Nisar Ahmad Wani and other officers of the department attended the meeting and briefed the advisor about status of developmental projects.

The Advisor sought project wise detailed information of commencement and completion dates of all these projects including construction of wayside facilities, facilitation centers, cafeterias, public conveniences to be constructed for the better experiences of the travellers.

The advisor directed for earliest possible completion of other ongoing projects.

Advisor emphasized on making the facilities fully operational with all the facilities including proper supply of water and electricity before throwing open these assets for public and tourists.

During the meeting Director Tourism informed the Advisor that most of the projects have been completed and many of the facilities have been commissioned and also outsourced.