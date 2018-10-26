Advisor Ganai reviews ongoing works at Hazratbal

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 25:
Advisor to the Governor, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai, today paid obeisance at Dargah Hazratbal and also took stock of the ongoing developmental works being undertaken by J&K Wakf Board.
Ganai, who is also the Chairman of the J&K Wakf Board, also interacted with the officers, local residents and the devotees during his visit.
The Chief Executive Officer, J&K Wakf Board, Bashir Ahmad Dar and Managing Director, J&K Cable Car Corporation, Shamim Wani, along with other senior officers were also present on the occasion.
During his visit, the Advisor took review of the pace of various ongoing works, including washrooms and lavatories, and issued directions for completion in a time-bound manner.
Later, the Advisor went around the Shrine premises to take firsthand appraisal of ongoing works. He also interacted with the residents of the locality living around the shrine, who sought intervention of the Government in resolving issues related to relocation and compensation of houses as well as construction of sufficient number of toilets.
The Advisor gave a patient hearing to the people and assured that their demands will be looked into on priority.