Advisor Ganai reviews Milad arrangements

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 16:
Advisor to the Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai Friday paid obeisance at the Hazratbal and the shrine of Hazrat Peer Dastageer (RA) at Khanyar.
He also reviewed the arrangements being made for the Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) for which people from all parts of the Valley converge at the Dargah in large numbers.
Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Syed Abid Rashid, Chief Executive Officer, J&K Wakf Board, Mr. Bashir Ahmed Dar, Commissioner. Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Peer Hafizullah, RTO Kashmir, Mr. Akramulla Tak and other senior officers were present on the occasion.
While at Dargah Hazratbal, Ganai, who is also the Chairman of J&K, Wakf Board, prayed for peace and prosperity and wellbeing of the people of the State. He interacted with the management body and took firsthand review of the directions given by him during his last visit regarding creation of adequate facilities for the visiting devotees who throng the Dargah from all parts of the Valley on the revered day.
The Advisor went around the holy place and checked various facilities earmarked for the devotees including prayer areas for men and women, places of ablution and facilitation counters. He directed CEO Wakf Board to create additional temporary washrooms for women devotees.
The Chairman Wakf Board also passed directions for sprucing up the shrine premises by way of proper illumination and landscaping on the auspicious occasion. He also directed the Municipal Commissioner to undertake special cleanliness drives and ensure proper sanitation facilities at the historic Dargah.
The Power Development and the Public Health Engineering Departments were also directed to ensure uninterrupted power and drinking water supply on the occasion so that devotees, who pray right through the night, do not face any difficulties.
While being briefed by CEO Wakf Board about the developmental works being undertaken, the Advisor passed on-spot directions for early levelling of the land adjacent to the shrine so that additional space is also utilized for prayer purposes.
The Deputy Commissioner informed the Advisor that a fleet of SRTC buses will ply on the route to Dargah on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH). Ganai directed RTO Kashmir to start special Dargah bus service on the revered days from different parts of the Valley to facilitate the devotees.
A delegation of people residing in the vicinity of the Dargah and shrine management also met the Advisor and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements being made on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad un Nabi (SAW).
Later, the Advisor also visited the shrine of Hazrat Peer Dastageer Sahib (RA) at Khanyar and prayed for peace and prosperity of the state. He also took stock of pace of re-construction and restoration works at the shrine and was briefed by CEO Wakf Board about the status of works being undertaken by JKPCC, the executing agency.
The Advisor also passed immediate directions for repair and maintenance of washrooms and ablution areas as well as special cleanliness drives in the shrine premises. He also asked CEO Wakf Board to speed up completion of left-over works in a time-bound manner and hold early meeting with MD JKPCC in this regard.