Advisor Ganai reviews JK’s preparedness for upcoming tourist season

March 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor to Governor Khurshid Ahmed Ganai Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the functioning of Tourism Department and its preparedness for the upcoming tourist season.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Secretary, Tourism Department, Managing Director, J&K Tourism Development Corporation, Director Tourism, Kashmir, Director Tourism, Jammu, Managing Director, J&K State Cable Car Corporation Limited, Managing Director, J&K Golf Development & Management Authority, Secretary, Royal Springs Golf Course Srinagar, Secretary, Jammu Tawi golf Course, Sidhra Jammu, Secretary, Kashmir Golf Club, Srinagar, Deputy Director Recreation, Kashmir and Assistant Director Tourism, Leh/Kargil.

The Advisor enquired about preparations for the launch of a publicity campaign by the Tourism Department to attract tourists to the State. He stressed on optimal utilization of numerous formats of publicity in print and electronic media to highlight and promote major tourist spots of all the three divisions of the state.

The Advisor was apprised that the department is working on various proposals related to publicity and marketing of JK’s unique tourism products.

He was informed that besides planning various tourist attraction programmes, the department is working on the publicity strategies to reach out to the tourists across the globe.

It was further informed that the Tourism Directorate Jammu has issued a comprehensive calendar for tourism activities for the calendar year 2019.

Director Tourism Kashmir informed that for publicity and promotion of prominent tourist places of the state, the LED slides/lights have been installed at Delhi and Mumbai Airports, while roadshows are being conducted in Metropolitan Cities across the Country and abroad including Malaysia, Thailand and Bangladesh. Rates fixed for the Tourism related activities like Pony, Shikara, Sledge, Skiing, rafting etc. for the current year have been notified, the meeting further informed.

The Advisor directed the department to submit a proposal for showing small duration advertisements on the state tourism destinations and potentials on the sports channels during IPL 2019 matches.

The Advisor asked the tourism department for construction of bio-friendly toilets at the major tourist destinations and on highways. The Advisor also directed for better maintenance and up-keeping of golf courses of the state.

The Advisor further directed to allot budgetary support to the Assistant Director Tourism of Ladakh Division for promotion and publicity outside the preview of Tourism Development Authorities and keep the same at the disposal of concerned Assistant Directors.