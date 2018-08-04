Advisor Ganai reviews functioning of Horticulture Deptt

Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, AUGUST 03:
The Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai Friday reviewed the functioning of Horticulture department and status of centrally sponsored schemes presently run in the State.
The meeting was attended by Secretary Horticulture, Director Horticulture Jammu, Kashmir, Director Finance, Director Horticulture Planning and Marketing.
The Secretary Horticulture informed the Advisor (G) that in last decade there has been a substantial increase in area, growth and yield in annual fruit production in the State. "As many as 13 fruits and vegetable markets are presently functioning in the State, while development of 20 markets is underway," the Secretary said.
The Advisor reviewed the status of funding and expenditure made in central schemes including “Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH), Prime Minister’s Development Package (PMDP), executed in the State.
The Advisor directed the Secretary to examine for how solar energy can be used to help horticulturists in the State.
Earlier, the Secretary Horticulture raised issues included not having a horticulture policy in the State and suggested for constituting a State Committee which will frame the policy document.
He also sought support from various State agencies for promotion of their products
The Secretary also requested Advisor to provide their department with better irrigation facilities especially in areas like Karewas so that local horticulturalists can benefit from it.
They also sought expansion of fruit mandi in Narwal and rationalization of markets, besides, soil testing lab facilities.