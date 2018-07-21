Advisor Ganai reviews functioning of Floriculture Deptt

Annual turnover of Rs 31.23 cr from flower production
Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, JULY 20:
The Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai Friday highlighted the huge potential of the Floriculture department in the state and asked the department to adopt best practices to scale up Floriculture based entrepreneurship in the state.
The Advisor made these remarks while chairing the meeting to review the functioning of Floriculture Department.
Secretary Floriculture Department Talat Parvez Rohella, Director Floriculture Kashmir Mathura Masoom, Director Floriculture Jammu Babila Rakwal, Director Finance Floriculture Department Pritam Singh Rakwal, Additional Secretary Floriculture Sukhdev Singh Sambyal and various other officers attended that meeting.
The meeting was informed that to ensure smooth functioning of the department various initiatives have been taken, besides submission of proposals for the future developments.
The Advisor directed the officers to come up with the comprehensive plan so that target achieving mechanism could be initiated for tangible results on ground.
The Secretary raised several issues with the Advisor which include dearth of staff, e-ticketing of Mughal gardens, besides extension of developmental works in Bagh-e-Bahu Fort and Tulip Garden and sought their immediate resolution.
The Advisor sought details regarding the developmental works carried out in past and directed the concerned for creating public places like parks in every district.
It was given out that 3973 registered growers with Floriculture Department and 571 parks have been already developed in the state.
Ganai asked the officials to improve quality of delivery besides, ensuring proper monitoring of developmental programs initiated by the department.
Talat Parvez informed the meeting that there has been an annual turnover of 31.23 crore from both loose flower and cut flower production and 5.33 crore revenue has also been generated from Tulips.