Advisor Ganai pays visit to late Banday’s residence

June 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai today visited the residence of Ghulam Hassan Banday, the recently deceased head priest of Dargah Hazratbal Shrine. Ganai expressed his sympathy with the bereaved family members.

While paying tributes to the deceased, Advisor called Banday a noble soul who served the religious sentiments of people of the valley throughout his life. He said that his lifelong role would be remembered for all times to come. He also expressed that the void left by his departure would be hard to be filled by anybody else.

On the occasion, the Advisor also prayed for his better hereafter and forbearance to the family to come to terms after this great loss.