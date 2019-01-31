Advisor Ganai pays tributes to Gandhi on his 72nd death anniversary

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, JANUARY 30:
Remembering Mahatma Gandhi on his 72nd death anniversary on Wednesday, Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, Wednesday paid glowing tributes to him and lauded his contribution in the freedom struggle of India.
As per an official, on the occasion, the Advisor attended a function organized by the Gandhi Global Family, in collaboration with the United Nations Information Center, Association of People of India, Gandhi Peace Foundation and other allied organizations to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.
Speaking on the occasion, Ganai described Mahatma Gandhi as one of the tallest leaders of India who exercised maximum influence during the freedom struggle and laid down a clear path for the country to follow after independence.
“The country can grow if it follows the Gandhian path as it preached brotherhood, inter-religious tolerance and harmony and taught the principle of Satya, Ahimsa and Satyagrah.”
He said that all people irrespective of cast, colour and creed respect and love Gandhi.
Quoting Albert Einstein’s praise about the greatness of Mahatma Gandhi, Ganai said, “Generations to come will hardly believe that such a soul in flesh and blood ever walked upon this earth.”
To safeguard the future of India, the Advisor urged students to follow the path which Gandhi has left behind for posterity.
He also asked the teachers to create awareness amongst students about the greatness and contribution of Gandhi to the Indian nation.
President, GGF, S. P. Verma thanked the Advisor, other dignitaries and students for participating in the function and expressed the hope that GGF will continue to spread the message of Gandhiji among the masses.
Vice Chancellor, Cluster University of Jammu, Ms. Anju Bhasin, former Minister, Dr. Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Sanjeev Verma, Lt. Gen. Rakesh Sharma (retd), Deputy Mayor, JMC, Ms. Purnima Sharma were among others who paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi.
To mark the occasion, an inter-religious prayer meeting was also held and people from across the State shared their thoughts about Mahatma Gandhi in 16 dialects of the State including Balti, Bhadarwahi, Dogri, Kashmiri, Ladakhi, Mirpuri, Paddari, Pahari, Pogli, Sanskrit and Shina, the official added.