Advisor Ganai pays obeisance at Makhdoom Sahib Shrine

May 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Takes stock of ongoing developmental works

Advisor to the Governor Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, Sunday paid obeisance at the shrine of Hamza Makhdoom Kashmiri (RA), popularly known as Makhdoom Sahib and also took the stock of ongoing developmental works at the Shrine.

Advisor Ganai, who is also the Chairman of J&K Wakf Board, prayed for peace, progress and prosperity of the State and well-being of people of the State.

Vice-Chairman of the Board, G R Sufi, Managing Director, J&K Cable Car Corporation, Shamim Ahmad Wani, along with the engineering staff of the Cable Car Corporation were present on the occasion.

The Advisor toured the Shrine premises and took a briefing from the officers about the ongoing developmental works in the Shrine aimed at improving the facilities for the devotees.

The Advisor also inspected the newly constructed ablution centre (Wazu Khana) for women. The ablution center has been constructed by J&K State Cable Car Corporation under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The Advisor also inspected the Makhdoom Sahib (RA) Ropeway and directed the Cable Car Corporation Officials to accord priority to devotees and ensure hassle-free services.