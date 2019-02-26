Advisor Ganai meets reps of petroleum companies

Reviews stocks, supply position of petroleum products in valley
SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 25:
Advisor to Governor Khurshid Ahmed Ganai on Monday took review of stock and supply position of petroleum products in valley.
The meeting was attended by Director Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA), Deputy Director FCS&CA and Area Managers of various petroleum companies.
The Director FCS&CA informed the Advisor that so far 170 petrol, diesel and LPG tankers have crossed Panthal on Srinagar- Jammu highway and among these 55 are about to reach here.
The representatives of various petroleum companies raised the issue of clearance of their vehicles on the national highway so that the demand is met.
He also assured the representatives of the petroleum companies that the issue raised by them will be resolved soon.