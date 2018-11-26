Advisor Ganai meets public deputations

Urges teachers to work towards imparting quality education
Urges teachers to work towards imparting quality education
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 25:
Advisor to the Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, Sunday convened a public outreach program here under the aegis of Governor’s Grievance Cell where he met several public delegations and individuals who apprised him about their issues and demands.
Over 45 delegations and individuals apprised the Advisor about their pressing demands and sought prompt intervention from the Government in ensuring speedy redressal in a time-bound manner.
A delegation of General Line Teachers' Forum met the Advisor and apprised him about various issues confronting the teaching community and students.
Assuring the delegation of looking into their demands, Ganai urged teachers to ensure dissemination of quality education to students, which he said will come when they show total commitment towards their jobs. He asked the teachers to especially focus on children belonging to poor and underprivileged sections of the society.
A civil society delegation also met the Advisor and demanded introduction of regional languages like Kashmiri in schools and colleges of the state. A female state rugby player also called on the Advisor and demanded permission to avail government college ground facilities to train and impart rugby skill among upcoming female players of the State.
A deputation of parents of BSc Nursing College, South Campus, met the Advisor and raised the demand for reduction in college fee which is comparatively higher than the other nursing colleges of the valley.
Another delegation of Casual Labours of Tourism Department also met the Advisor and demanded release of their pending wages. Delegations comprising Laboratory Bearers of Kashmir Division and Daily Wagers of Fisheries Department also met Ganai and apprised him about their issues.
Representatives of Hassana Abad Welfare Organization, Srinagar and Ashajipora, Anantnag informed the Advisor about lack of basic amenities in their respective areas which are resulting in lot of inconveniences to the common masses. The Advisor directed DCs of Srinagar and Anantnag to personally visit the areas to take stock of the situation.
The issue of land issues related to the Railways Department was also brought into the notice of the Advisor by a delegation from district Budgam, while as another delegation from Anantnag raised various developmental issues for consideration of the Government during their meeting with Advisor.
Several other delegations raised issues about their respective areas and demanded timely redressal of their grievances.
The Advisor gave a patient hearing to all the delegations and assured them that their grievances and demands will be looked into for early redressal.
Officers of the Governor’s Grievance Cell were presents on the occasion.