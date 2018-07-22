About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Advisor Ganai meets Governor

Srinagar, July 21:


Srinagar, July 21:

 Sh. Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, Advisor to Governor, had extended discussions with Governor N.N. Vohra at the Civil Secretariat today during which he informed Governor about the to date status of various important developmental schemes relating to the Departments under his charge. He also drew attention to certain important administrative issues which call for early decisions in the State Administrative Council.
Governor discussed with Sh. Ganai issues relating to the entire arena of school, college and university education and possible initiatives to be taken for regaining the trust of youth and restoring the functioning of University of Kashmir to its erstwhile esteem.

