Advisor Ganai meets DG Tourism, Govt of India

Rising Kashmir NewsNEW DELHI, DECEMBER 22:
Advisor to the Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, met the Director General, Union Ministry of Tourism, Satyajit Rajan, here today and discussed various measures for the promotion of tourism in J&K.
The meeting was also attended by Principal Resident Commissioner, J&K, Dheeraj Gupta.
During the meeting, the DG assured the Advisor that the Ministry of Tourism will provide all necessary support to the J&K Tourism Department for development of tourist-related infrastructure and promotion of tourist arrivals. He suggested that the State Government, apart from working on the promotion of tourist arrivals from other parts of the country, should also focus on improving footfall of foreign tourists, particularly from the Southeast Asian nations.
He added that the Ministry will also assist the State Government in this endeavor.
The Advisor thanked the DG for his positive response to various suggestions which were made during the meeting for implementation of projects under PMDP for the tourism sector in J&K and also for the promotion of tourism and tourist arrivals.
The DG agreed to work with the State Government for the introduction of innovative measures and private sector participation in the operation of existing assets with JKTDC and Tourism Department.
The Advisor urged Principal Resident Commissioner to coordinate further with DG Tourism and Secretary Tourism J&K, to carry forward the effort for the promotion of tourism in the State and holding of promotional events in Delhi and other metropolitan cities of the country. He said that the next three months (up to March-2019) provide great scope for winter tourism in general and winter sports in particular.