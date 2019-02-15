Advisor Ganai meets delegations, individuals during public durbar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 14:
Advisor to the Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai today met scores of public delegations and individuals during the public grievance redressal camp held here at Governor’s Grievance Cell, Church Lane.
Around 50 delegations and individuals from various districts of Kashmir Division apprised the Advisor of their grievances and sought his intervention in ensuring outcome-based disposal of their issues in time-bound manner.
On the occasion, Advisor Ganai congratulated the divisional administration for its exemplary work in ensuring adequate supplies of essentials in valley while the national highway.
Lauding the role of divisional administration, the Advisor said the management of resources in the valley by the divisional administration ensured that the people did not face any kind of inconvenience despite the highway being closed for many days.
In their meeting with the Advisor, a delegation of Development Forum from Kakapora, Pulwama requested him for the establishment of a Polytechnic College in their area. They also demanded establishment of play ground in their area, adding that it will be of great benefit to the people.
A delegation of Auqaf Committee Loktipora from Bijbehara Anantnag informed the Advisor about various developmental issues in their area and sought his help in immediate redressal of their issues. The issues included macadamization of roads, upgradation of irrigation canal.
A delegation of residents of Jawahar Nagar complained of poor drainage system and non availability of clean drinking water in the area. They requested the Advisor to instruct the concerned so that their issues are resolved at an earliest.
Another delegation of transporters from Mattan requested the Advisor to issue the directions to traffic department to give priority to the trucks carrying livestock and poultry for Mattan areas. The delegation complained that the traffic department is giving least priority to these transporters.
A delegation of Jamia Auqaf Committee Kanalwaen requested for the upgradation of High School in their area to the Higher Secondary level. The delegation also demanded increase in the capacity of electricity from 7KW to 10KW in order to address the problems faced due to the low power voltage in their area.
A delegation of the residents from Pulwama apprised the Advisor about the theft of their cattle. Informing the Advisor that the victim families belong to financially humble backgrounds, the delegation sought financial assistance from the Government for them.
Another delegation of BUMS doctors requested the Advisor to solve their departmental promotions issue, which according to them is pending from 2017 for unknown reasons.
A delegation of specially-abled employees from Anantnag sought reservations in the promotions for persons with specially-abled people in government services.
A delegation of candidates selected for the class 4 jobs in district Baramulla informed the Advisor that despite getting selected, they are not allowed to join the services for unknown reasons. They requested him to look into the issue.
Another delegation of Zone Coordinators working in the Budgam District under SSA sought the release of the salaries which they say have not been released from last many months. Another delegation of SSA masters from Pulwama sought the regularization of their services.
A delegation of 10 2 lecturers raised various departmental issues and sought his intervention in redressal of their concerned issues. Another delegation of Contractual 10 2 lecturers from Kashmir division demanded the regularization of their services.
Advisor Ganai asked various delegations of teachers to put in their best efforts and deliver for the betterment of the students and help in improving the overall results.
A delegation of NHM employees demanded the regularization of their jobs.
Besides, many other delegations and individuals also called on the Advisor and apprised him with the problems faced by them.
Giving a patient hearing to all the delegations and individuals, the Advisor assured of redressing the genuine grievances at an earliest.
He assured that the Government would ensure outcome-based disposal of the issues raised by the people.
He also issued on the spot directions to the concerned officers asking them to take cognizance of their issues and redress the same at an earliest.