Advisor Ganai listens to public grievances at JKGGC

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 25:
Advisor to Governor Khurshid Ahmed Ganai on Monday met many public delegations and individuals as part of the weekly hearing of public grievances at JK Governor's Grievance Cell.
The official spokesperson said several delegations and individuals from various districts of Kashmir division apprised the Advisor of their grievances and sought his intervention in ensuring outcome-based disposal of the same in a time-bound manner.
Various deputations including delegation of residents from Ashmuqam, Assistant Professor aspirants, contractors called on the Advisor to apprise him with the issues faced by them.
A delegation from village Checki Jammo of Ashmuqam flagged the issue of lack of Animal Husbandry centre in the area.
The contractors who have undertaken commissioning and construction of the Water Supply Scheme at Sukhnag sought his intervention in the release of their payments.
Several other delegations and individuals also flagged of their grievances.
The Advisor gave a patient hearing to all the delegations and assured of immediate action regarding their genuine grievances.
Ganai issued on the spot directions to the concerned asking them to take cognizance of the issues raised by various visiting delegations and sought their immediate redressal at an earliest.