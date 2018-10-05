Advisor Ganai listens to public grievances

Srinagar, Oct 04:
Around 20 delegations and many individuals called on Advisor to Governor Khurshid Ahmed Ganai on Thursday to apprise him with their issues and grievances.
Giving details of the delegation that met the Advisor the official spokesperson said a delegation from Halmatpora Kupwara apprised the Advisor that the people in the area are facing the shortage of potable water for more than a decade now. Ganai was informed that in 2008 a water supply project was approved for the area, however, till date nothing has been done on the front. Due to this, people are forced to drink unhygienic water from canals making them vulnerable to many diseases. They also demanded the construction of link road in Qureshi Mohallah for which tenders were floated thrice, but the work was not started yet.
Besides, they also requested for deputing a doctor for their Primary Health Centre, adding the one recently deputed Doctor on the instruction of Advisor Ganai, got himself transferred in less than a week's time.
Hearing the delegation patiently, the Advisor issued on spot instructions and directed the concerned to look into the matter urgently so that all the genuine problems are addressed immediately.
The representatives of a delegation from Darhal Malkan informed the Advisor that despite having 11 Higher Secondary Schools in their constituency, the students here are deprived of having a college. Requesting the Advisor to issue the orders to start the construction work on two-degree colleges for the constituency, the delegation informed that the feasibility report in this regard has already been submitted to the Government. The delegation also sought construction of 17 km long road from Budh Khanari to Shakernag. It also sought an early start of work on the road from Badi Darhal to Hilltah, saying that the road was sanctioned under PMGSY, but work till date has not be started for unknown reasons.
The representatives from Khaqah-e-FaizPanah from village Pakharpora, Chare-e-Shareef sought the Advisor's intervention for the release of funds to complete the reconstruction of the shrine. The Advisor was informed that JKPCC so far had done the reconstruction work up to the tune of Rs 1.50 cr only. The delegation members further sought up-gradation of Middle School Pakharpora, which has 360 girl students roll, to the high school level.
The delegation from village Gagaldara, Tangmarg requested for the construction of a one-kilometre road, which would connect residents of Dar Mohalla with the general road.
A delegation from Kaloo Mohalla Allahapora village in district Shopian demanded the construction of tube well in the village so that people could have the basic facility of portable drinking water.
A delegation from Mohalla Bakerpora in Bandipora wanted repair work of all the lanes and by-lanes to be taken up at an earliest in their village so that easy movement of the general public could be facilitated. The representatives besides demanding the construction of the fence for the Middle School in Bakerpora, also requested for the establishment of Government Ration Depot in the village. It was revealed that presently the nearest depot to the villagers is five kilometres away.
A delegation from Hadajan Budgam also sought the Advisor's intervention for the construction of five km long road from Hadajan to Bandibagh, and also macadamization of Hadajan road. The delegation requested the Advisor for carrying out the restoration work of "Hund canal" which will provide water to more than five villages.
A delegation of candidates who had applied for the supervisor's post in Irrigation and Flood Control Department in 2013 also called on the Advisor to apprise him the problems they are facing in their recruitment. The delegation members informed that despite getting clear instructions from the court to carry out the recruitment process at an earliest so that the interests of candidates who had applied in 2013 do not get jeopardized, the process was delayed and now it has been referred to SSB. The candidates informed that many among them have crossed the age limit and would not be eligible for the posts under SSB recruitment. They requested the Advisor to kindly intervene so that their future could be saved.