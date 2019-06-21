Advisor Ganai listens to people's issues at Srinagar

June 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor to Governor Khurshid Ahmad Ganai today held a grievance redressal camp here at Grievance Cell, Church Lane, Sonawar during which scores of delegations and individuals apprised him with their issues and grievances.

More than 18 delegations and scores of individuals from various parts of the Valley projected a number of issues on the occasion and sought their immediate redressal.

The delegations from Khag Budgam, Dachnipora Anantnag, and villages of Kralpora and Qaziabad of district Kupwara met the Advisor during the day-long camp and demanded establishment of Degree Colleges in their respective areas. Similarly, delegations from Dargah Rainawari also met the Advisor and raised the demand Marriage Hall for their area.

During the camp, a delegation of Booksellers and Stationers Association raised the demand for timely availability and enhancement of discount on the books provided by the State Board of School Education. They also demanded barring private schools from selling books and stationery directly to the students.

President Adventure Tour Operators Association of Kashmir requested for the restoration of the adventure tourism activities at Sonamarg and Pahalgam. A delegation of Technical Education Teachers also met the Advisor for devising a mechanism to permit them to take admission in PhD courses after completion of Bachelors Degree.

A representative of JK Peoples Movement from Anantnag Assembly raised different developmental issues of the constituency. Delegations from Yaripora, Kulgam and Mohanpora, Pakherpora also raised several developmental issues in their respective villages.

On the occasion, the Advisor gave a patient hearing to the deputations and individuals and said that all the genuine issues put forth during the public hearing will be looked into and redressed on priority.