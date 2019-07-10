Advisor Ganai launches admission portal for ITIs

July 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A web portal for seeking admissions in the Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) was today launched by the Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai to facilitate students.

Director Technical Education Dr. Ravi Shanker Sharma, Secretary Technical Board Mehmood Ahmad, Joint Director Technical Education Farooq Ahmad Khan, Joint Director Polytechnic Mohammad Shafi Bhat, Deputy Director Trainings Aneesa Parvaiz and other concerned were present.

On the occasion, the Advisor was briefed that candidates desirous of taking admission in ITIs shall now have to simply login to the web address itiadmissions.jkdte.org and fill in details asked for. They can upload the documents online and can apply for several trades and institutes simultaneously on the portal by expressing preference as per their choice. It was further given that a facilitation centre in each ITI has been established for the convenience of admission seekers.

The Advisor felicitated the IT team of the Technical Board for developing the web portal. He expressed that such steps are inevitable in the wake of IT boom and called for taking more such steps for the benefit of the student community. He said that such measures inculcate efficacy and transparency in the system therefore worth emulating in every sector.

On the occasion, a candidate submitted his admission form in presence of the Advisor under the guidance of the engineer of the department to showcase the ease and hassle-free procedure of seeking admissions.

Pertinently, J&K has 113 ITIs including 55 in the government sector. Thousands of students seek admissions in these institutes each year in technical courses.