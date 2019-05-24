Advisor Ganai interacts with deputations, individuals

As part of the weekly outreach programme, Advisor to Governor Khurshid Ahmed Ganai today interacted with a number of delegations and individuals at J&K Governor’s Grievance Cell at Church Lane, Sonawar here.
More than 22 delegations and scores of individuals from various parts of the Valley projected a number of issues on the occasion and sought their immediate redressal.
The delegations which met the Advisor during the day-long interaction include Amarnath Ji Yatra Baltal Traders, delegation of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry, College Contractual Teachers, General line Teachers Forum and Academic Arrangement Teachers besides delegations from Umar Colony Lal Bazar, Nowgam Anantnag and Pahoo Pulwama among others.
The Advisor gave a patient hearing to the deputations and individuals and said that all the genuine issues put forth during the public hearing will be looked into.
As part of the weekly outreach programme, Advisor to Governor Khurshid Ahmed Ganai today interacted with a number of delegations and individuals at J&K Governor’s Grievance Cell at Church Lane, Sonawar here.
More than 22 delegations and scores of individuals from various parts of the Valley projected a number of issues on the occasion and sought their immediate redressal.
The delegations which met the Advisor during the day-long interaction include Amarnath Ji Yatra Baltal Traders, delegation of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry, College Contractual Teachers, General line Teachers Forum and Academic Arrangement Teachers besides delegations from Umar Colony Lal Bazar, Nowgam Anantnag and Pahoo Pulwama among others.
The Advisor gave a patient hearing to the deputations and individuals and said that all the genuine issues put forth during the public hearing will be looked into.