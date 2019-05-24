Advisor Ganai interacts with deputations, individuals

May 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

As part of the weekly outreach programme, Advisor to Governor Khurshid Ahmed Ganai today interacted with a number of delegations and individuals at J&K Governor’s Grievance Cell at Church Lane, Sonawar here.

More than 22 delegations and scores of individuals from various parts of the Valley projected a number of issues on the occasion and sought their immediate redressal.

The delegations which met the Advisor during the day-long interaction include Amarnath Ji Yatra Baltal Traders, delegation of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry, College Contractual Teachers, General line Teachers Forum and Academic Arrangement Teachers besides delegations from Umar Colony Lal Bazar, Nowgam Anantnag and Pahoo Pulwama among others.

The Advisor gave a patient hearing to the deputations and individuals and said that all the genuine issues put forth during the public hearing will be looked into.