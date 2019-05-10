Advisor Ganai holds public grievance camp

May 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

As part of the weekly outreach programme, Advisor to Governor Khurshid Ahmed Ganai today interacted with scores of deputations at J&K Governor’s Grievance Cell at Church Lane, Sonawar here.

Morz than 15 delegations and individuals from various parts of the Valley projected a number of issues on the occasion and sought their immediate redressal.

The delegations which met the Advisor include PHD chamber of Commerce Srinagar, School Education Employees' Coordination Committee, Academic arrangement lecturers of Medical Colleges, Delegation of the workers of Cooperative Marketing Society, Students of Polytechnic College, and Contractual Teachers of School Education Department.

On the occasion, the Advisor gave a patient hearing to the deputations and individuals and said that all the genuine issues put forth during the public hearing will be looked into.