Advisor Ganai holds marathon public hearing

Rising kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 24:
Advisor to the Governor, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai on Monday listened to people’s issues here at a marathon weekly public hearing.
Several delegations called upon Advisor Ganai—urging him to direct administration to act swiftly for addressing their grievances.
The delegation members apprised the Advisor about civic and administrative issues. Ganai assured the delegations and deputations that Governor’s administration was focused to provide hassle-free solution to their problems.
A delegation of 10 2 lecturers called on the Advisor and demanded humane view in the case of their immediate regularization into the department.
A deputation of south Kashmir’s Nowgam, Kuthhar, Tehsil, Shangus reiterated their demand for establishment of Women Government Degree college in the area. They said that the locals were ready to provide free land for the college project. They also appealed Advisor Ganai for construction of boundary wall of the PHC Nowgam.
A delegation of persons duped in Hajeej India tour and travels case urged the advisor to direct concerned authorities to address their genuine grievance. The Advisor was informed that the accused tour operator siphoned off their money leaving them to suffer over all these years. They also informed the Advisor that the accused in the case is not attending to the court hearings.
A delegation of Dangiwacha of south Kashmir sought functioning of degree college on the priority basis.
Scores of people from Pulwama raised the issue of land encroachment in their area. They complained that revenue authorities were not cooperating with the locals.
The Advisor issued on the spot directions to the Revenue officials to take all the possible measures under the law to retrieve the encroached land. He directed the officials to hold a detailed meeting with the higher-ups and report the matter immediately to the Governor’s Grievance Cell. The locals appealed Advisor Ganai that the encroached land in the area should be dedicated to the school or hospital.
A delegation of south Kashmir’s Tral town projected many issues to which the Advisor assured prompt redressal.
Scores of delegations—including Zamindar Association of Khrew, IT Diploma holders-Uri 1, J&K Religious Forum, Central Auqaf Committee, Achabal, Mohalla Committee, Peer Mohalla, Delegation of Auqaf Committee, Mattan, severalIntizamia Committees from various areas of Kashmir, among others, raised their issues and appealed Advisor to address their grievances on priority.
Responding to the public issues, Ganai asked officials to reach out to the people and address their problems promptly. He said that functioning and service delivery of government departments has been revamped so that the grievances of people are redressed at an earliest and flagship schemes and welfare programmes are fast-paced.
Around 108 delegations and scores of individuals from different districts of Kashmir division met the advisor during the marathon public hearing.
The grievance redressal camp was attended by senior officers of SMC, Tourism and other allied departments and various wings of the administration.