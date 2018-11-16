Advisor Ganai hears public deputations

Directs DSEK to constitute dist-level teams for better coordination with pvt schools
Directs DSEK to constitute dist-level teams for better coordination with pvt schools
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 15:
Advisor to the Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, Thursday met scores of public delegations and individuals during his weekly public hearing here today.
More than 50 delegations and individuals from various districts of the Valley met the Advisor and apprised him of their grievances and sought his intervention in ensuring outcome-based disposal.
A delegation of Private Schools Association, led by its Chairman G.N Var, brought into the notice of the Advisor issues pertaining to regulations of private schools in the state.
Ganai assured the delegation that he will look into the issues raised by the delegation. He also passed directions to the Directors of School Education of Kashmir and Jammu to constitute district level teams to monitor the functioning of private schools in a hassle-free manner.
Laying stress upon better coordination between management of private schools and the School Education Department, the Advisor said the School Education Department will explore the possibility of setting up of a School Education Advisory Committee for laying a strong edifice of providing quality education in the State. The Advisory Committee, he said will give representation to noted academicians, education experts and all stakeholders that will put their heads together to achieve desirable results.
A delegation of families living alongside river Jhelum from Dubji Ghat to Cement Bridge also met the Advisor and demanded their immediate rehabilitation.
The deputations from Tral and Shahabad also met the Advisor and sought his early intervention in construction of Ziyarat Sharief at Tral and rehabilitation of 156 shopkeepers of erstwhile Lower Munda Toll Post at the proposed Gateway of Kashmir at Chek e Wangund.
The Advisor gave a patient hearing to all the delegations and assured them of early redressal of their genuine grievances.