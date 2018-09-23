Advisor Ganai hears public delegations, individuals

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 22:
Advisors to Governor Khurshid Ahmad Ganai today held Public Grievance Redressal Camp here at JK Governor's Grievance cell where he met several public delegations and individuals who apprised him about their issues and demands.
During the Public Grievance Redressal Camp, around a dozen delegations and scores of individuals turned up to meet the Advisor and apprise him of their grievances and sought his intervention in ensuring outcome-based redressal in time-bound manner.
A delegation of Gulmarg Gondola Employee's Union led by its President met the Advisor and demanded the implementation of seventh pay commission in favor of employees of J&K State Cable Car Corporation.
Members of Welfare Committee, Iqbal Abad, Bemina met the Advisor and requested him for the macadamization of roads in the area.
While requesting the Advisor to wave off their loan, a delegation of Tourist Taxi operators from Srinagar informed that their taxis got damaged in 2014 floods and from 2014 onwards tourist rush to Kashmir has decreased, leaving them in a financial crunch due to which they are unable to repay their loan.
A delegation from Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation contractors informed the Advisor that their payment against restoration work of properties damaged in 2014 floods is yet to be released and sought the release of this payment at the earliest.
Representatives of J&K Veterinary Doctors Association called on the Advisor and requested to expedite the filling up of various posts in Animal Husbandry Department. The representatives also informed the Advisor about various other issues faced by the Sheep Husbandry Department.
Residents of Indra Nagar sought the Advisors intervention in development of park in Sonwar on the available State land, which is being encroached by some unscrupulous people.
A delegation of the residents from Rose Enclave, Wanabal Rawalpora requested the Advisor to intervene in the construction of drains in four left out lanes in the area.
Delegation of the residents from Ajas, Bandipora and the adjoining areas demanded the establishment of Degree college at Ajas in Bandipora district.
A delegation of girls’ candidates from Ganderbal demanded the release of the list of class fourth candidates who qualified in the interview conducted in 2006 and 2008.
Representatives of Falah-U-Behbood committee in Samandar Bagh, Srinagar requested for the macadamization of roads in the area.
A delegation from the Animal Husbandry Department's Casual and Need based workers informed the Advisor about the problems faced by them and sought redressal of the same.
A flood affected resident from Bemina, brought to the notice of Advisor that the relief cheque he received in 2016 has bounced on the pretext of insufficient amount in the account, and appealed the Advisor to solve the problem.
Meanwhile, scores of other individuals from various districts informed the Advisor about their issues and sought his intervention in ensuring redressal of their problems.
Advisor Ganai gave them a patient hearing and said that their grievances and demands would be examined and the concerned departments will be asked to redress all of their genuine concerns at the earliest.
He also gave on spot instructions in few cases to concerned departments to look into the grievances raised by the people at the camp and to resolve them in timely manner.