Advisor Ganai hears delegations, individuals at grievance camp

May 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

As part of the weekly outreach program, Advisor to Governor Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, interacted with a number of delegations and individuals who called on him here today.

As many as 17 delegations visited the Governor’s Grievance Cell and appraised the Advisor about their problems and issues. A number of individuals also visited the grievance camp to put forth their issues.

The delegations which called on the Advisor during the day-long camp include Residents of adjoining villages of Awantipora namely Reshipora, Khandaypora, Nowgam who demanded better irrigations facilities to their agricultural land and drinking water facilities to these villages.

The delegations from Waterhal (Budgam), Maidanpora (Lolab), and Turtuk (Leh) demanded establishment of Degree Colleges in their respective areas.

Another delegation from the villages of District Pulwama and Shopian demanded relief on account of their stolen cattle. The deputation from village Reshipora in district Shopian demanded amalgamation of their residential area in revenue village Reshipora instead of current revenue village Zainapora.

Besides these, the deputations from Ranbirgarh Pratapgarh raised the issue of compensation of their land which had come under Ring Road construction and Rustum Gadi Taxi Stand for regularization of their stand. Rehmatpora Tangmarg delegation demanded refurbishing of Baba Latief-ud-din shrine at Tangmarg.

An employee delegation from Government Press demanded reorganization of their department so that their promotion prospects get enhanced. A delegation of teachers also met the Advisor with their service-related grievance.

Moreover scores of individuals including students and women visited the camp with their personal complaints. The Advisor gave a patient hearing to the deputations and individuals and assured them that all of their genuine issues would be looked into and addressed on priority.