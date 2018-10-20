Advisor Ganai grieved over death of 2 persons in reckless driving

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Advisor to the Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, has expressed grief over the death of two persons in separate incidents of reckless driving in Doda and Kathua districts today.
While a pedestrian was unfortunately killed on National Highway near Hatli Morh in Kathua after being hit by an over-speeding car, a shepherd was tragically mowed down along with his flock of 30 sheep by a truck at Thopal, near Batote this morning.
Expressing grave concern over the alarming rise in the number of road accidents resulting in loss of precious lives, Ganai asked the Transport Commissioner and IGP Traffic to take immediate steps to arrest the trend.
He also asked Deputy Commissioners of the two districts to immediately disburse relief as is admissible in such cases.
The Advisor also expressed sympathies with the bereaved families who lost their dear ones in rash and negligent driving.