Advisor Ganai for making extra efforts to improve sanitation in Jammu

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Sep 10:
The Advisor to Governor Khurshid Ahmed Ganai on Monday asked civic authorities to make extra efforts for maintaining cleanliness and improve sanitation in Jammu city and its peripheries.
According to an official, he was responding to the issues raised by delegations which met him here at weekly public outreach programme under the aegis of JK Governor's Grievance Cell.
The Advisor asked the Commissioner Jammu Municipal Corporation to further activate men and machinery to reach out localities which need improvement in sanitation and cleanliness. The Advisor also directed Jammu development Authority to take stringent steps to vacate its encroached land in different parts of the city.
On the issues projected by a delegation of Kashmiri Pandit organisation- Pandit Prem Nath Bhatt Memorial Trust, the Advisor talked on phone with Divisional Commissioner Kashmir about the protection of temples and Hindu shrines in the Valley.
He asked Divisional Commissioner Kashmir to issue directions to all the DCs of valley to personally check the condition of the temples and shrines and take steps to evict encroachments, if any.
The Trust members also urged the Governor’s administration to bring an ordinance for constituting a Development Board for the protection and preservation of temples in Kashmir, the official said.
Over 50 delegations and a number of individuals apprised the Advisor of their issues and sought his intervention in ensuring early redress of the same.
Various Legislators, former Ministers and Ex MLAs also met the Advisor and projected issues of their respective areas including augmentation of water Supply Scheme, up-gradation of power infrastructure, release of old age and widow pensions, upgradation of roads, rationalization of reserved wards as per the population percentage.
A deputation of Vishwa Bharati Senior Secondary School, Udheywala pleaded for implementation of 7th pay commission in favour of teaching staff of the institutions. The deputation also demanded streamlining the functioning of camp office of Kashmir University at Jammu for the convenience of the students.
The deputation of J&K Kissan Sangathan and All Border United Front from Marheen, Kathua raised issues of farmers which include release of compensation for damaged crops in 2014-15, enhancement of old age and widow pensions particularly farmers, from Rs 1000 to Rs 3000/- per month. The deputations also projected the demanded of border people including construction of bunkers, special recruitment drive for the border youth, establishment of Border Health Centres and online issuance of PRCs. They also demanded promotion of Urdu language in their region.
A deputation from Shanti Nagar Jammu demanded construction of a public park and tube well besides laying of water pipes in their area.
A deputation of Citizen Welfare Association from K C Colony, Nanak Nagar demanded better transport /Matador service to Nanak Nagar, Preet Nagar, K C colony and adjoining areas.
The habitants of Suzadpur, R.S Pura demanded construction of road at Mohalla Suzadpur. Another deputation from Village Sandhi of Jammu demanded sanctioning of tube wells in their area, while a deputation of Tanda from R. S Pura demanded construction of bridge on Ranbir Canal.
The Advisor gave a patient hearing to the deputations and assured them that their genuine demands will be looked into. He passed on-spot directions to the concerned departments for redress of various grievances, said the official.