Advisor Ganai for improving quality of education

Listens to peoples' grievances in Srinagar
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 12:
Assuring all possible support from Government, Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai today urged on academics, intellectuals and private school managements to improve the quality of education.
The Advisor said this in his meeting with a delegation of All J&K Private College Association and J&K (un-aided) Private Schools Coordination Committee Srinagar, during his weekly public durbar, where scores of public delegations called on Ganai to apprise him with their demands and issues here at JK Governor's Grievance Cell at Church Lane, Sonwar.
Ganai said that all the stakeholders need to come together to improve the quality of teaching and quality of learning. He said public as well as private sectors need to work in synergy so that the desired results in education sector could be achieved.
The meeting also suggested frequent student exchange programmes, where students from public schools could frequently visit private school campuses and avail their resources so that their talents could also be harnessed.
Earlier, the delegation presented various demands including making B.ed mandatory for teaching purpose, besides, abolishing B.ed conducted through distance mode. They also wanted a uniform pay norms for B.ed students across the State. According to the delegation, the B.ed students in Jammu have to pay less than Rs 10, 000 towards university, while as Kashmir University is charging the B.ed students around Rs 18000, which as per them was "unfair".
The Advisor assured that he would surely consider all their genuine demands and do the necessary at an earliest.
A delegation from Rambir Garh Check Razak Khan demanded that they should get due compensation for the land coming under ring road. The delegation members informed the Advisor that land owners of district Baramulla have received 35 lakhs for Abi-awal and 52 lakhs for apple orchad land. However, the delegation members said that their village despite falling in district Srinagar was only provided with 23 lakhs as compensation. The delegations demanded par rates like Baramulla residents.
Besides, they also demanded installation of new pipes for Sukhnag water supply as the current pipes have developed rust and the water supplied through them is not fit for drinking.
The delegation of contractual lectures of Government Degree College Pampore requested the Advisor to intervene to get their three months’ salary released.
The delegation of PHD scholars called on Advisor and requested that they should be considered for teaching jobs in medical colleges as was the past practice.
A delegation from Bazar Committee Solina demanded the release of assured compensation for the loss their businesses have suffered due to the construction of Rambagh flyover.