Advisor Ganai for hosting travel marts in J&K

Meets Union Secy Tourism, Skill Development
Rising Kashmir NewsNEW DELHI, DECEMBER 21:
Advisor to Governor, Khursheed Ahmad Ganai met Secretary Tourism, Govt of India, Yoginder Tripathy today at his office New Delhi and discussed various measures for development of Tourism infrastructure in the State and promotion of Tourism.
They specifically discussed the progress of PMDP under Tourism Sector and need to submit fresh projects to the ministry under the same programme to utilize the balance allocation under the Rs 2000 crore PMDP package.
The Advisor requested the Union Secretary Tourism to help in the promotion of Tourism in J&K as Tourism has a substantial share in State GDP and income generation for a large number of people associated with this sector.
The Advisor also requested the Secretary to explore the possibility of hosting various events and Marts in J&K to bring the stake holders to J&K for promotion of Tourism.
The Advisor also met Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dr K P Krishnan at his office here and discussed with him various issues pertaining to the modernization of ITI's in the State and progress under the State Skill Development Mission.
The Advisor requested the Secretary to visit J&K for on-spot assessment of the issues pertaining to ITIs and implementation under the Skill Development Mission.
The Secretary assured the Advisor of all possible assistance from the Ministry as per the guidelines and various schemes.
The Secretary also agreed to undertake the visit to the State along with the team of senior Officers.