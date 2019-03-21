Advisor Ganai for ensuring punctuality in schools, colleges

March 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Educational institutions to observe ‘Punctuality Week’ from April 1

Stating that the current status of learning and teaching needs further impetus—particularly in Government schools and colleges, Advisor to the Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, Tuesday directed the Administrative Secretaries of School Education, Higher Education and Technical Education Departments to take urgent steps to improve the punctuality and discipline in the institutions under their respective departments.

The Advisor, who is in-charge of the Education Department, directed the government officials to take short-term and long-term measures to improve the standards and quality of education in the State. Ganai further observed that unless the teachers in schools and teaching faculty in colleges and universities take keen interest in their work, the learning outcomes may not improve. He advised the Secretaries to help formulate a ‘Management Information System’ (MIS) for all the institutions under their charge including training colleges and institutes like SIEs and DIETs to enable close monitoring of performance and targets under teaching and learning outcomes.

The Advisor appealed to all the Teachers, Lecturers, Headmasters, ZEOs, Principals, and other Heads of Institutions to make the Punctuality Week from April 1, 2019 a big success by highlighting the importance of punctuality in schools, colleges and other educational institutions and make punctuality a habit among the students and teachers. He also expressed the hope that students and teachers in all the schools and colleges throughout the State will actively participate in various activities planned for the Punctuality Week.