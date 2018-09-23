Advisor Ganai for aggressive media campaign to promote tourism

Inaugurates 2-day PHD Golf Tourism Conclave
SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 22:
Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai Saturday inaugurated 2-Day PHD Golf Tourism Conclave and Tournament in which stakeholders from different States as well other countries are participating.
The Advisor who was Chief Guest on the occasion said the event will go a long way in promoting tourism in the State.
He asked the department of tourism to start vigorous tourism promotion campaign through print and electronic media.
He said the convergence of tourism players, tourists and media coming from different parts of the country and the world, gives a great opportunity to promote Jammu and Kashmir as a safe, vibrant and adventure filled destination. He said Autumn season is a great tourism season in which tourists can enjoy beautiful fall colours in Jammu and Kashmir, in addition of this season being an important religious tourist season.
He urged the participants to go back to their native places with positive image of Kashmir and tell their friends, neighbors, clients etc about their experience in hospitable Kashmir. He said the State has a huge potential to emerge as number one tourist destination in the country and this can happen with active participation of tourists, tourism players, government and other associated people.
The Advisor said Golf comprises of high-end tourist activity and Kashmir offers some of the best golf courses with pleasant weather. He said the government is keen to develop the tourism infrastructure in the State so that the visitors have a safe and comfortable stay here.
Chairman, Kashmir Committee of PHDCCI, Mushtaq Chaya also spoke on the occasion and gave an overview of the tourism sector in the State. He asked for various interventions particularly in Golf tourism so that this aspect of tourism progresses by leaps and bounds.
Advisor assured the audience that all the genuine demands will be addressed on priority.
The representatives of different States and countries presented a power point presentation highlighting golf tourism and related infrastructure at their respective places.
Secretary PHE, I&FC, Farooq Ahmad Shah, Secretary Tourism, Government of Telangana, B Venkateshan, Chairman, Tourism Committee, PHDCCI, Mukesh Gupta, Chairman, Tourism Committee & President Professional Golfers Association of India, A P Vicky Shaw, President, PHDCCI Anil Khaitan, Director, Tourism Authority of Thailand New Delhi, Isra Stapanaseth and Assistant Director, Ministry of Tourism Government of India, Pawas Prasoon, also present on the occasion and gave their views on further development of Golf Courses besides to promote tourism sector in Jammu and Kashmir.