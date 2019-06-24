Advisor Ganai, Farooq, Omar, Mehbooba, Mir, others condole Banday’s demise

June 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor to the Governor and Chairman, J&K Wakf Board, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, has condoled the demise of the Head Priest of Asar-e-Sharief Hazratbal, Ghulam Hassan Banday who passed away today.

In his condolence message, Ganai paid rich tributes to the deceased who displayed the holy relic of the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) for many years at the holy Dargah.

The Chairman Wakf Board expressed his heart-felt sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for jannat-ul-firdous to the department soul.

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah expressed grief over the demise of Mutwali of Asar-e-Sharief Dargah Hazratbal and custodian of Holy Relic of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) Haji Ghulam Hassan Banday.

The duo in their message said the deceased was a pious person and that his earnest services to the shrine will be remembered for all the times to come. The duo prayed for peace to the soul of deceased and strength to the grief stricken family to bear the inconsolable loss. Among others party general secretary Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar, additional general secretary Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Nasir Aslam Wani, Mubarak Gul, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, Tanvir Sadiq, Muhammad Syed Akhoon, Salman Ali Sagar, Imran Nabi Dar have also condoled the demise of Ghulam Hassan Banday.

Meanwhile. party president visited late Abdul Ahad Tramboo’s residence at Nishat and extended condolences to the grief stricken family. Senior leader Muhammad Ramzan choudhary, political advisor to vice president Tanvir Sadiq, YNC provincial president Salman Ali Sagar accompanied the party president to the residence of late Abdul Ahad Tramboo.

Former Chief Minister and President Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti also expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of Ghulam Hassan Banday.

In her condolence message, Mehbooba hailed dedication with which Late Ghulam Hassan Banday served the Hazratbal shrine while carrying forward the legacy of his forefathers. She termed him a pious and noble soul. "We mourn the sad demise of one of the most notable religious scholars of Kashmir who earnestly served one of the sacred places of the state. As I express my sincere condolences to his family, I express my full confidence that Late Banday’s children will carry forward his great legacy,” Mehbooba said. Senior PDP leader and former MLA Hazaratbal, Asiya Naqash also condoled Ghulam Hassan Banday’s demise. She prayed to Allah to grant deceased highest place in Jannah and patience to the bereaved family at this hour of immense grief.

