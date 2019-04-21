Advisor Ganai extends Shab-e-Baraat greetings

April 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor to the Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, has extended his greetings to the people on Shab-e-Baraat and hoped that the auspicious occasion would bring peace, progress and prosperity in the State.

In his message, Ganai, who is also in-charge of the Haj & Auqaf Department, described the occasion as an opportunity to seek Allah’s mercy and pray for peace and well-being of the entire humanity.

He also directed the officers of the Auqaf Department and J&K Wakaf Board to make all necessary arrangements for the convenience of the devotees during the holy night of prayers.