Advisor Ganai extends Shab-e-Baraat greetings

Advisor to the Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, has extended his greetings to the people on Shab-e-Baraat and hoped that the auspicious occasion would bring peace, progress and prosperity in the State.
In his message, Ganai, who is also in-charge of the Haj & Auqaf Department, described the occasion as an opportunity to seek Allah’s mercy and pray for peace and well-being of the entire humanity.
He also directed the officers of the Auqaf Department and J&K Wakaf Board to make all necessary arrangements for the convenience of the devotees during the holy night of prayers.
