Advisor Ganai discusses expansion of NIT Srinagar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 04:
Advisor to the Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss various pending issues pertaining to expansion of NIT Srinagar.
Commissioner/ Secretary, Higher Education, Sarita Chauhan, Director NIT, Srinagar, Prof. Rakesh Sehgal, Director Colleges, Zahoor A. Chat and Registrar, NIT Srinagar were present on the occasion.
After detailed discussions, it was decided that the DC Srinagar will identify land for setting up the out-campus of NIT Srinagar where the proposed new departments can be established. The issues of construction of hostel block and encroachment of land adjacent to the NIT campus were also brought into the notice of DC Srinagar, who also holds the charges of VC LAWDA agreed to address the issues and help to solve the problems.
The meeting also decided that Commissioner/ Secretary Higher Education will take up the issue of land for IIT, IIM, and out-campus of NIT with Divisional Commissioner Kashmir so that these campuses could come up simultaneously and preferably on adjacent pieces of land somewhere outside the Srinagar city.
The Advisor emphasized effective coordination between the Higher Education Department, NIT, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, and DC Srinagar.