Advisor Ganai congratulates KU for achieving NAAC A+ grade

May 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor to the Governor, Mr. Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, has congratulated the University of Kashmir for achieving A Grade accreditation from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

In a message, Ganai, who is Advisor in-charge Higher Education, lauded the efforts of Vice Chancellor, Prof. Talat Ahmad, his colleagues and staff for the A accreditation which, he said is a testimony of the high standards of excellence maintained by the University in imparting quality education.

The Advisor hoped that the new accreditation will help the University access additional grants and benefit students in opening up new vistas for them in national and international-level scholarships, better job placements and fellowships.