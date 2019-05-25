Advisor Ganai condoles demise of former IGP

May 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, has expressed grief over the demise of former Inspector General of Police Mohammad Shafi Wani.

In his condolence message, the Advisor recalled his long association with Wani during his service career and described him as a professional Police officer and a good human being. He said late Wani rendered useful services to the State in various capacities as a Police officer.

The Advisor extended sympathies with the bereaved family members and prayed for Jannat-ul-Firdous to the departed soul.

