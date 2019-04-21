Advisor Ganai condoles demise of Altaf's daughter

April 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor to the Governor, Mr. Khurshid A. Ganai, has expressed deep shock over the demise of the daughter of former Minister and ex-MLA Kangan, Mian Altaf.

In his condolence message, Ganai extended his deepest sympathies with the bereaved family in their hour of grief. He also prayed for peace to the departed soul.





