About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
June 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor Ganai condoles death of 2 persons in Pahalgam raft capsize

Advisor to the Governor Khurshid Ahmed Ganai Wednesday expressed deep shock and sorrow over the death of two persons after a rafting boat capsizes in river Lidder in world famous tourist resort of Pahalgam.

Two persons were killed and five injured when a rafting boat capsized in river Lidder in Pahalgam during a three-day rafting championship in memory of Rouf Dar, the tourist guide who died earlier this month while rescuing tourists from river Lidder.

 

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
June 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor Ganai condoles death of 2 persons in Pahalgam raft capsize

              

Advisor to the Governor Khurshid Ahmed Ganai Wednesday expressed deep shock and sorrow over the death of two persons after a rafting boat capsizes in river Lidder in world famous tourist resort of Pahalgam.

Two persons were killed and five injured when a rafting boat capsized in river Lidder in Pahalgam during a three-day rafting championship in memory of Rouf Dar, the tourist guide who died earlier this month while rescuing tourists from river Lidder.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;