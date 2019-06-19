Advisor Ganai condoles death of 2 persons in Pahalgam raft capsize

Advisor to the Governor Khurshid Ahmed Ganai Wednesday expressed deep shock and sorrow over the death of two persons after a rafting boat capsizes in river Lidder in world famous tourist resort of Pahalgam.
Two persons were killed and five injured when a rafting boat capsized in river Lidder in Pahalgam during a three-day rafting championship in memory of Rouf Dar, the tourist guide who died earlier this month while rescuing tourists from river Lidder.
