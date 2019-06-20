Advisor Ganai condoles death of 2 persons

June 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor to the Governor Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, has expressed deep shock and sorrow over the death of two persons in a raft capsize in Pahalgam on Tuesday.

A three-day rafting championship began on Monday in memory of Rouf Dar, the brave-heart tourist guide who died earlier this month while rescuing tourists from river Lidder.

In his condolence message, Ganai, who is Advisor in-charge Tourism Department, conveyed his heart-felt sympathies to the bereaved families of the deceased and prayed for peace to the departed souls. He also wished speedy recovery to those injured in the incident.