Advisor Ganai calls for promoting desirable professionalism among engineers

'People recognize, appreciate good work'
SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 15:
Urging engineers of the State to adapt thorough professional attitude in delivering their duties, Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai today said "desirable professionalism would result in the optimum use of available resources."
The Advisor was speaking at the "51st Engineers Day" function held at the auditorium of The Institution of Engineers (India), Jammu and Kashmir State Centre, here at Church Lane, Sonawar. The theme of the day was "Digital Transformation, A new industrial revolution."
Addressing a gathering of in-service, retired engineers, students from various engineering colleges, and technocrats, the Advisor said that with limited resources at times it becomes difficult to exhibit professional talent. “However, a true professional ensures that he/she makes optimum use of minimal resources at his/her disposal to the best advantage of the people,” he said.
Recalling the old times, the Advisor said the State in the past was bestowed with the kind of engineering professionals whose hard work was not only recognized by the department, but was also well appreciated by people in the areas they used to serve.
"Reputation travels. People do recognize and appreciate your good work," said the Advisor to the gathering of engineers.
He impressed upon the engineers to never compromise on the quality of work, even if they are facing some sort of pressure from different quarters.
"Besides, intelligent engineers J&K also needs the professionals who will never compromise on the quality of work,” he said and added that engineers are the builders of the nation and they should put their foot down and take a stand if someone asks them to compromise on professional ethics and standards.
Reiterating the importance of strengthening the Institution of Engineers, Ganai said the institute could become a source to promote thorough professionalism in the State. He added that in future, Government may make it mandatory for engineers in the State to become its members as it works for their betterment only.
Deliberating upon the digital revolution, the Advisor said that our engineering institutions need to lace themselves with the latest technology to be part of the revolution.
The Advisor emphasized on the need to improve the quality of education in educational institutes of the State. He said it is high time that Government as well as private educational institutions upgrade their education system as per the present market requirements so that our children who are considered quite well in information technology can match up new challenges.
Secretary PHE, Irrigation & Flood Control and DMRRRR, Farooq Ahmad Shah, Director Disaster Management, Amir Ali, Vice- Chairperson SSM Dil Afroz Qazi, Chairman IEI M A Fazili, Executive Committee Members and retired engineers along with others were present in the function.